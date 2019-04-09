Home

JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Road
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-2550
SPARTANBURG, SC- Caldwell White, 84, of Spartanburg, SC went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was the son of the late Will and Alice White.
He is survived by a daughter Hope Wyatt (Phillip), a granddaughter Michelle White, a grandson David Whitener and a great-grandson Carter Goodson all of Spartanburg.
In addition to his parents he was pre-deceased by a son Michael White and Great-granddaughter McKala Turner.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family is at their respectful homes.
E-Condolences may be sent online www.yarboroughmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
