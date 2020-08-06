WELLFORD, SC- Caleb Parker Hulsey, 26, of Wellford, SC, was tragically taken in a plane accident along with his beloved wife Heather, and brother, MacKay and his girlfriend, Kristin Wright on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Alaska.
Caleb was born May 13, 1994 in Spartanburg, SC, a son to Heather Denise Purdie Hulsey and William Alan Hulsey. He was a 2012 graduate of Dorman High School where he was a member of the Varsity Tennis Team. He attended Spartanburg Community College working toward a business degree with plans to possibly go into welding and one day own his own business.
Caleb worked with his father at Palmetto Sound Works. He loved to fish and travel. Heather and Caleb loved to go out and listen music, especially the band Heather's father's played in. Caleb and Heather had a passion for cooking together, were lovers of animals having 2 dogs and 2 cats and lived life to the fullest. He was the world's best big brother and loved his family. He attended New Spring Church and St. Paul's the Apostle Catholic Church.
Along with his parents, Caleb is survived by his brother, Harrison Alan Hulsey of Roebuck; grandparents, Edith and Alexander MacKay Purdie Jr., and Pat Hulsey Hurt; great-grandmother, Nancy Purdie; aunts and uncles, Scott and Julie Purdie, Craig and Jennifer Purdie, Jim and Kim Hulsey, Jeff and Susan Hulsey, Philip and Mary Nan Hulsey; parents-in-laws, Ted and Lisa Dillard; sisters-in-law, Colleen Dillard and Jennifer Dillard; countless cousins and friends who are like family; two dogs and two cats.
Private funeral and burial services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time to celebrate all four lives lost.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christmas in Action, P. O. Box 5852, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or online at www.ciaspartanburg.org
or to 516Now at https://516now.org/give/
An online memorial has been set up as a tribute to their memory. Please visit www.forevermissed.com/calebheathermackaykirstin
and share photos, memories, stories or condolences on that site.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
