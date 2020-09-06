Minister Callie Doggett Shepard peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 02,2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Minister Shephard was the daughter of the late Willie William Doggett and the late Mary Blanton Doggett.

Minister Shephard earned a B.S. degree in Biology from South Carolina State University and a M.A. degree in Education from North Carolina A&T State University. For over 20 years she served as a Disc Jockey / Radio Host for WTYN which served Tryon, NC and surrounding areas.

She was an Educator in various fields throughout Spartanburg Co. school Districts. She was an active member of Abundant Life Church of God and worked diligently with various church organizations.

Left to cherish fond and loving memories in their heart are: her sister Dr. Mary Doggett Williams (Bishop Monty Williams), Her Brother Pastor Jackie R. Doggett (Phyllis), and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Minister Shephard was preceded in death by: her beloved sister, Jeanette Doggett Roper, her brothers Wenford Doggett, Eulazie Doggett Jr.(Bud), Ronnie Doggett.

Family is at the home of Monica Williams 307 Lockport Way Spartanburg SC 29301.

CANNON'S CHAPEL OF FUNERAL SERVICE, INMAN SC

SERVICE ARRANGMENTS WILL BE ANNOUNCED.



