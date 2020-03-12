Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898

Calvin Bragg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin Bragg Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC- Calvin Michael Bragg, age 71, passed away Wednesday March 11, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenville County, he was raised by his grandparents Starling and Gertrude Bragg. He was the husband of Linda Simmons Bragg, was a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church in Lyman and a US Army Veteran.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home include; one son, Michael Kenneth Bragg of Woodruff; two brothers, Wayne Bragg of Fountain Inn, Keith Phelps of Greer; sisters Robin Phelps, Doris Ann (Cookie) Tenison, Carolyn Cook; two sisters in law, Nancy Bragg and Jeanette Bragg Mixon.
The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Saturday March 14, 2020 at Forest Hills Funeral Home, prior to the 3:00 PM Funeral Service to be held in the Forest Hills Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Tim Wofford. The family is at the home.
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -