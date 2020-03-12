|
WOODRUFF, SC- Calvin Michael Bragg, age 71, passed away Wednesday March 11, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenville County, he was raised by his grandparents Starling and Gertrude Bragg. He was the husband of Linda Simmons Bragg, was a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church in Lyman and a US Army Veteran.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home include; one son, Michael Kenneth Bragg of Woodruff; two brothers, Wayne Bragg of Fountain Inn, Keith Phelps of Greer; sisters Robin Phelps, Doris Ann (Cookie) Tenison, Carolyn Cook; two sisters in law, Nancy Bragg and Jeanette Bragg Mixon.
The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Saturday March 14, 2020 at Forest Hills Funeral Home, prior to the 3:00 PM Funeral Service to be held in the Forest Hills Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Tim Wofford. The family is at the home.
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 12, 2020