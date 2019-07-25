|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Calvin E. "Buck" Cochran, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Summit Hills-Spartanburg. Born January 2, 1938, in Polk County, NC, he was the son of the late Bennie Eugene and Beatrice Page Cochran and husband of the late Doris Amanda Rodgers Cochran.
A member of Eastside Baptist Church, Buck retired from Union Camp (formerly Harley Bag) after 48 years of service as a supervisor.
Survivors include his son, Ben Cochran (Michelle) of Spartanburg, SC; nine grandchildren, Kaleb and Andrew Cochran, plus seven other grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, A. J., Aryiah, and Heath; sisters, Mable Smith of Chesnee, SC, Gwen Brown of Vacaville, CA, Shirley Jones (Johnny) of Spartanburg, SC, and Polly Bulman of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brothers, Cliff Cochran (Jill) of Inman, SC and Larry Cochran (Sherry) of Boiling Springs, SC.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Eastside Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Mike Royal and Pastor Frank Cantrell. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church Building Fund, 1850 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 25, 2019