Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Beaverdam Baptist Church
Enoree, SC
Calvin Irby Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC- Calvin Irby, 67 of 124B Shennandale Circle died February 13, 2019. A native of Laurens County and son of the late Wydemon Irby and Floree Todd Irby.
A 1969 graduate of Sanders High School in Laurens, SC.
Survivors included three daughters April Latoya Watkins (Tory), Omeka Mays and Ursula Wright (Carl). Son, Billy Rice.
Three sisters Betty Ogburns (Julius), Lillie Ruth Matthews (George) and Debra Stephens (George).
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Monday, February 18, 2019 at Beaverdam Baptist Church, Enoree, SC.
Public viewing will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2 - 7 PM at W. J. Gist Funeral Chapel, Woodruff, S.C.
W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
