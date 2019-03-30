|
|
Calvin Lonnie Porter, age 73 of Inman, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his residence.
Calvin was born on October 16, 1945 in Spartanburg to the late Walter and Annie Ward Porter. He had worked in the textile industry and was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma Porter and a great-grandson, Jacob Porter.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Velma Atkins Porter; three sons, Calvin A. Porter, Jr., Michael K. Porter, and Lewis W. Porter; one daughter, Joanie D. Mace and one step-daughter, Lisa Reynolds; five grandchildren, Billy Mace, Jr., Cheyanna Mace, Krystal Paige Porter, Katelyn McSwain, and Layla Porter; three great-grandchildren, Pyslar Smitt, Jackson Blake, and Lydia Blake.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Phil Sybrant to officiate. Pallbearers will be: Chad Pierce, Furman Bates, Steve Hines, Jacob Ebersole, Mark Crandal, and Jason Melton.
At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 590 Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website: www.eggersfuneralhome.com .
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Porter family.
EGGERS FUNERAL HOME, BOILING SPRINGS
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 30, 2019