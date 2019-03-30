Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Lonnie Porter


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Calvin Lonnie Porter Obituary
Calvin Lonnie Porter, age 73 of Inman, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his residence.
Calvin was born on October 16, 1945 in Spartanburg to the late Walter and Annie Ward Porter. He had worked in the textile industry and was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma Porter and a great-grandson, Jacob Porter.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Velma Atkins Porter; three sons, Calvin A. Porter, Jr., Michael K. Porter, and Lewis W. Porter; one daughter, Joanie D. Mace and one step-daughter, Lisa Reynolds; five grandchildren, Billy Mace, Jr., Cheyanna Mace, Krystal Paige Porter, Katelyn McSwain, and Layla Porter; three great-grandchildren, Pyslar Smitt, Jackson Blake, and Lydia Blake.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Phil Sybrant to officiate. Pallbearers will be: Chad Pierce, Furman Bates, Steve Hines, Jacob Ebersole, Mark Crandal, and Jason Melton.
At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 590 Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website: www.eggersfuneralhome.com .
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Porter family.
EGGERS FUNERAL HOME, BOILING SPRINGS
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now