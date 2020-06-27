Calvin M. DeWalt. Jr., 57, of 120 Headquarters Loop, Apt. A , Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.A native of Newberry County, he was the husband of Sandra D. DeWalt of Spartanburg, SC and son of the late Calvin DeWalt, Sr. and Frances DeWalt.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are; his wife, Sandra D. DeWalt of Spartanburg, SC; five daughters, Champaine Jones and Tressa Jones of Philadelphia PA, Aniecea DeWalt of Tampa FL, DeYarnda B. Beaty and LaKeisha Brewton of Spartanburg, SC; three sons; Calvin M. Dewalt Jr. of Columbia, SC, Allen Brewton and Markee Dandy of Spartanburg, SC; two sisters, Katherine Higgins, Newberry, SC and Celestine Robinson of Norristown, PA; one brother, Odell DeWalt of Willowgrove,PA; sixteen grandchildren and a host of other family, relatives and friends.The Family is at the home.CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME