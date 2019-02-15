Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Rev. Carl E. McArn


COWPENS, SC: Rev. Carl E. McArn, 82, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He was the husband of the late Vida Katherine McArn and the son of the late Clyde and Rosa McArn.
He was a retired United Methodist Minister having earned a BA degree from the University of Alabama Livingston, and a ThM degree from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was also a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by two sons Carl E. McArn II of Cowpens and John McArn (Barbara) of Tacoma, WA; three daughters Noor Kahn (Nadeem) of Manassus, VA, Amanda McArn of Cowpens, and Dora Bowman (Mitchell) of Cowpens; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers Stanley McArn and Henry "Bud" McArn.
Services will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
