The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
CHESNEE- Carl Lamar "Bud" Gilbert, 86, widower of Sylvia Jean Burnett Gilbert, passed away June 9, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late William Franklin and Hassie Phillips Gilbert, he was a retired employee of Exide Battery and a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Furman "Buster" Gilbert (Teressa) of Campobello; a sister, Mary Holloway of Greer; seven grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Gilbert was predeceased by a daughter, Virginia Hyder.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Joey Mills. Burial will follow in Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home of his granddaughter, Kala Gaddy, 249 Brookfield Road, Roebuck SC 29376.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Heart Center, 101 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 10, 2019
