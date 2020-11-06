SPARTA, NC- Carl Henry Thorne, 83, formerly of Chesnee passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Cranberry House Assisted Living in Newland, NC. Born in Chesnee, SC, he was the son of the late Carl and Roxie Tanner Thorne. He was a graduate of Chesnee High School, attended Mars Hill University and Berea College and later received his Master's Degree in Music from Appalachian State University. He was a former member of Arrowwood Baptist Church and a member of Sparta Presbyterian Church in Sparta, NC.

Mr. Thorne was a very devoted Christian, son, brother and uncle. He loved music and taught music at Belfry High School in Belfry, KY, Glade Valley School in Glade Valley, NC and Sparta Elementary in Sparta, NC. He touched many lives and was loved by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory is one nephew, Myles C. Thorne and wife, Hui Hsueh Huang; one niece, Jane Thorne Norman and husband, David; two great-nephews, Joshua D. Norman and Kevin S. Cunningham; four great-nieces, Sarah J. Dralle, Meghan W. Thorne Munoz, Katie E. Thorne and Heather L. Nicely. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Myles L. Thorne, one sister-in-law, Brenda A. Thorne and one nephew, Terry C. Thorne.

Graveside services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Arrowwood Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Medi Home Hospice of Avery County, 1955 Newland Hwy, Newland, NC 28657 in memory of Carl Henry Thorne.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Eggers Funeral Home

Chesnee



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store