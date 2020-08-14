ROEBUCK, SC- Carl Martin Sorensen, affectionately called "daddy" by his children and "Pa" by his grandchildren and his great grandchildren, was quietly called by his Lord and Savior to "come home" on Tuesday, the 11th of August, 2020.
Carl had a motto that, at times, seemed somewhat corny to his grandchildren, but embodied the life he lived – JOY, Jesus first; others second; and yourself last. Reflecting back on his life, all who knew him would likely conclude that is exactly how he lived. It seemed that Carl did "nothing through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind esteemed others better than himself". (Paraphrased – Philippians 2:3-4)
Carl retired in 1996 from Milliken where he worked his entire career. In addition, he was very much involved in ministry serving as a lay-pastor for smaller churches including an African-American church in NC and an older congregation in Greenville, SC. During retirement, he attended and was involved with Mt. Calvary PCA.
Carl was married to his "sweetheart" for 64 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn; his three children and their spouses, Carla & Bob Banish, Anita & Greg Morton, and Stephen & Lea Ann Sorensen; his eleven grandchildren and spouses, Scott & Lauren Banish, Stephanie Norris, Laura & Andrew Moore, Mitchell & Katie Morton, Caroline & Russell Page, Jeremy Morton, Jorgia Morton, Tyler Sorensen, Lydia Sorensen, Jesse Sorensen, and David Sorensen; and his seven great grandchildren, Landon Norris, Ayden Norris, Addy Kate Banish, Sutton Banish, Eliza Moore, Siler Morton and Ruby Ann Morton. Carl was predeceased by his first-born son, Daniel Sorensen; and his great grandson, Hudson Isaac Moore. He is also survived by his sister and brother and their spouses, Ruby & Henry Brown and Manuel & Karen Sorensen.
A celebration of Carl's life and the worship of his Lord will be held at a graveside service at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mt. Calvary PCA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Tyger River Chapel Foundation, P O Box 5732, Spartanburg, SC 29304; Miracle Hill Children's Home, 411 Miracle Hill Road, Pickens, SC 29671; and Mt. Calvary PCA, 1399 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, SC 29376.
