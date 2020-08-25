Mr. Carl Thomas Poteat, Jr., 75, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Upstate Community Hospice House, Landrum, SC.

Funeral services will be private.

A native of Spartanburg County, SC Mr. Poteat was a son of the late Carl Thomas Poteat, Sr. and Evie Bagwell Poteat. Mr. Poteat grew up on a farm where he learned the important lessons of hard work. He lived those principles his whole life to ensure that his family always had everything they needed. He was an Alumni of the University of South Carolina and a Gamecock fan. He also received his Master's Degree from N.C. State. He loved watching sports and was a fan of football and basketball. He will be remembered as a man who enjoyed technology. He was an avid dog lover who enjoyed having them as pets. Cooking was a specialty of his and he liked cooking for his family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Anne Elizabeth "Beth" Blackmon, and her husband, Jantzen, and Susan Jane Poteat, and her husband, Rusty Corley; two brothers, Max Poteat and Tony Poteat; a sister, Corrie Thomann; and three grandchildren, Liam Blackmon, Wyatt Corley, and Silas Corley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Webster Poteat; and a brother, Harry Poteat.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of South Carolina, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.

Bass Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the family.





