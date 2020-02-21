Home

Carlos Jermaine Lindsey

Carlos Jermaine Lindsey Obituary
Mr. Carlos Jermaine Lindsey; 48 of 638 Windward Lane, Duncan SC Died Feb. 15, 2020 unexpectedly.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of Patricia A. Lindsey and Carrol Lindsey.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories is his sister Amanda Lindsey of Boiling Springs.
The family is at the home of his mother Patricia Lindsey 1909 Little Africa Road Chesnee, SC.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at New Bedford Baptist Church, Campobello, SC.
Cannon's Chapel & Funeral Service, Inman, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 21, 2020
