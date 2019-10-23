Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlotta Wilkerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlotta (Baynard) Wilkerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlotta (Baynard) Wilkerson Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS- Mrs. Carlotta Baynard Wilkerson, 77, of Boiling Springs passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at Springhill Memorial Gardens Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Benny Green officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
The family will be at the residence.
An on-line guest registry is available at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlotta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Download Now