BOILING SPRINGS- Mrs. Carlotta Baynard Wilkerson, 77, of Boiling Springs passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at Springhill Memorial Gardens Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Benny Green officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
The family will be at the residence.
An on-line guest registry is available at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 23, 2019