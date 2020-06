Carmen Tutor Blanton, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, and Beech Mountain, NC was born August 22, 1946, in Fuquay-Varina, NC to James and Eleanor Tutor. After a courageous battle with a glioblastoma, she passed peacefully at Spartanburg Medical Center on June 26, 2020. Carmen is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Dean Blanton, daughters Amy and Carey Arnold, two grandsons, Corey and Camden Arnold, and her brother, Carl Tutor of Fuquay-Varina, NC, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.Carmen graduated from East Carolina University and began her teaching career in Charlotte, NC. She moved to Spartanburg and taught English at Dawkins (Lincoln) Middle School, and retired from Broome High School as a Media Specialist.She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Carmen was an adventurous, creative spirit, influencing all who knew her. She was a founder of Vintage Warehouse of Spartanburg.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Development Office, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.JMDunbar.com Dunbar Funeral Home& Crematory