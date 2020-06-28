Carmen (Tutor) Blanton
1946 - 2020
Carmen Tutor Blanton, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, and Beech Mountain, NC was born August 22, 1946, in Fuquay-Varina, NC to James and Eleanor Tutor. After a courageous battle with a glioblastoma, she passed peacefully at Spartanburg Medical Center on June 26, 2020. Carmen is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Dean Blanton, daughters Amy and Carey Arnold, two grandsons, Corey and Camden Arnold, and her brother, Carl Tutor of Fuquay-Varina, NC, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Carmen graduated from East Carolina University and began her teaching career in Charlotte, NC. She moved to Spartanburg and taught English at Dawkins (Lincoln) Middle School, and retired from Broome High School as a Media Specialist.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Carmen was an adventurous, creative spirit, influencing all who knew her. She was a founder of Vintage Warehouse of Spartanburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Development Office, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.JMDunbar.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 27, 2020
So very sorry about the loss of Carmen. We shared many great times and memories from education discussions to tennis matches. We are thankful for our memories of laughter and great friends. Our thoughts, love and prayers for peace go to Dean, Carrie and Amy.

Love

Mary and Al Levens
Mary Levens
Friend
June 27, 2020
So very sorry for your loss....May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Phillip Simmons
Friend
June 27, 2020
Dean, Mary and I send our deepest condolences to you and your family. I had the pleasure of meeting Carmen through work some years ago and she was a fun and special lady! I know she will be missed deeply.
Jane Abernathy Dickerson
Friend
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
