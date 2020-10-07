1/
Carol Ann Crowe
1945 - 2020
Carol Ann Crowe of Roebuck, SC was born November 8, 1945. She went to her Heavenly home on October 5, 2020, after an extended illness. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas Burns Kuykendall and Mary Lillian Kuykendall; and brothers, Mark Douglas and Keith Eugene Kuykendall.
She is survived by husband, William R. (Bill) Crowe; son, William R. Crowe II and wife, Jessica; daughter Maria Crowe Cochran and husband, Jody, and step-daughter Janet Crowe; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Bailey and husband Wayne; sister, Martha Sue Wiggins; brother, Donnie Kuykendall and wife Iona; brother Stanley Kuykendall and wife Rose; brother, David Kuykendall and wife Susan; brother, William Kuykendall and wife Diane; and sister, Lisa Myers; many loving nieces and nephews.
Carol worked for the Spartanburg County Legislative Delegation for almost twenty years, and retired December 31, 2015. Prior to that she worked for the University of South Carolina Upstate from 1984-1997. She was a very caring person and was loved by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Lutheran Hospice of SC, 429 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601.Graveside service will be held at Heritage Memorial Gardens, Roebuck, SC, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00am.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
