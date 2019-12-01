Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Carol (Evans) Eggenberger


1947 - 2019
Carol (Evans) Eggenberger Obituary
MOORE – Carol Jean Evans Eggenberger, 72, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Carol was born on March 23, 1947, to the late Darrell and Betty Smith Evans. She was a devoted mother with an adventurous spirit, and experienced life throughout Europe, Africa, Asia, Central America and the United States.
Fun-loving and quick-witted, she always enjoyed a good board game and was a voracious reader and unrepentant night owl. She took joy in gardening and pets large and small. More of her favorite things in life were reading to her children, baking with family, popcorn, chocolate, and watching classic musicals.
A devout Christian with a firm belief in a loving God, Carol was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal church.
She is survived by her children, Stephanie Maples (Robert) of Moore, SC; Thomas Eggenberger (Kiyomi) of Nice, France; and Christina Eggenberger of Indianapolis, IN.
Carol leaves behind her siblings Gary, Linda, and Terri.
She was blessed with three grandchildren: Theo, Zach, and Annabeth.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.
A committal service will follow in the St. Matthews Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
