Carol was one of the brightest, wittiest, most talented women I have ever known. Her Personality filled the room and her laughter was infectious. I had lost touch with her for many years, but occasionally, out of nowhere, I would receive a Christmas card in late January. She was that quirky, that spontaneous, that lovable. Even though years have passed since we’ve seen one another, her presence has never left me; I am sure it will remain with me always.

Carolyn Allen

Friend