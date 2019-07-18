Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Southerland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Frances (Owens) Southerland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Frances (Owens) Southerland Obituary
Carol Frances Owens Southerland, 82, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Wesley Court. She was the widow of Joe Southerland and was first married to the late James Grady Carson.
Mrs. Southerland was a native of Ware Shoals and a daughter of the late Samuel and Clara Hembree Owens. She was a retired employee of Milliken Company. She was a member of Casey Creek Baptist Church. She never met a stranger and she had an unconditional love for all her children.
She is survived by sons: Grady Carson of Jonesville, Blake Carson and Wayne Carson of Boiling Springs; daughters: Carroll (Randy) Robertson and Debra (Danny) Dill of Boiling Springs, Norma Ivey of Gaffney; brother: Charles Owens; sisters-in-law: Carole Owens and Helen Owens; grandchildren: Heather Turnage, Joshua Carson, T. J. (Ashley) Fowler, Nick (Barbie) Fowler, Lucas (Kelsey) Cox, Cheyenne (Ashley) Cox, Kristen Byars, Kimberly (Ryan) Ivey, Sonora Ivey, Elvis Edwards; great grandchildren: Lillian and Kady Turnage, Timmy Fowler, Noah and Jaxon Byars, Quinton Benson, Hudson and Harper, and Jenson Cox; Pet: Kitty Baby. She was predeceased by brothers: Joe and William Owens; special uncle: James Hembree.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Eggers Funeral Chapel officiated by Dr. Jerry White. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will be at 125 Hearthstone Lane, Boiling Springs.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Court, 916 Wesley Drive, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now