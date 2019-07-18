|
Carol Frances Owens Southerland, 82, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Wesley Court. She was the widow of Joe Southerland and was first married to the late James Grady Carson.
Mrs. Southerland was a native of Ware Shoals and a daughter of the late Samuel and Clara Hembree Owens. She was a retired employee of Milliken Company. She was a member of Casey Creek Baptist Church. She never met a stranger and she had an unconditional love for all her children.
She is survived by sons: Grady Carson of Jonesville, Blake Carson and Wayne Carson of Boiling Springs; daughters: Carroll (Randy) Robertson and Debra (Danny) Dill of Boiling Springs, Norma Ivey of Gaffney; brother: Charles Owens; sisters-in-law: Carole Owens and Helen Owens; grandchildren: Heather Turnage, Joshua Carson, T. J. (Ashley) Fowler, Nick (Barbie) Fowler, Lucas (Kelsey) Cox, Cheyenne (Ashley) Cox, Kristen Byars, Kimberly (Ryan) Ivey, Sonora Ivey, Elvis Edwards; great grandchildren: Lillian and Kady Turnage, Timmy Fowler, Noah and Jaxon Byars, Quinton Benson, Hudson and Harper, and Jenson Cox; Pet: Kitty Baby. She was predeceased by brothers: Joe and William Owens; special uncle: James Hembree.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Eggers Funeral Chapel officiated by Dr. Jerry White. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will be at 125 Hearthstone Lane, Boiling Springs.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Court, 916 Wesley Drive, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
