CAMPOBELLO, SC- Carol Grigg Edwards, 77, departed this world into the presence of her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Glenn Edwards; two daughters, Dana Collier (Neil), Ailena Geddes (Scott); four grandchildren, Daniel Geddes (Rebecca), Michael Geddes (Kelly), Tavy Garcia (Charlyne), Elizabeth Collier; and two great grandchildren, Samuel and Noah Geddes. She had four siblings: the late Kenneth Grigg (Barbara), Jerald Grigg, Wayne Grigg (Martha), and Jean Foster (Doug).
She was the daughter of the late Clayton and Effie Grigg.
She spent much of her adult life teaching piano and organ from her home, and she dearly loved her students. She also served as pianist or organist in a number of churches. She loved cooking Sunday lunch for her family and working outside in her flower and vegetable gardens.
She inspired everyone she touched by not only speaking of her faith but living it out in love, word, and deed.
A private service for family will be held at Petty Funeral Chapel Conducted by Rev. Frank Walker and Rev. Gary Lockee.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg or School Ministries of Spartanburg County, PO Box 160511, Boiling Springs SC.
