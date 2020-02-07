|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Carol H. Holmes, 84, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
She was born on January 16, 1936 in New Haven, Connecticut, to Grace Crocker and Leslie Hoffstadt. and married to the late George D. Holmes of Groton, Connecticut for 50 years.
She was a member of the Westview Christian Church in Spartanburg, SC.
She was active in the Spartanburg Christian Women's Club and Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Her love was teaching children about the Lord.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna L. Holmes and Marne L. Larson, both of Groton, Connecticut. Stepchildren, Nancy Schweitzer, Dolores Holmes, and George D. Holmes, Jr.
She also leaves behind her sister, Helen Fazzone, one Grand daughter, Amanda Jones and one Great Grand son, Cody Sills, and an extended family of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Westview Christian Church, 2093 Old Reidville Road, Spartanburg, SC on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by services at 11:00 am.
Burial will be at Good Shepard Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, SC.
Memorials may be made in her name to Westview Christian Church.
Alexander, Casey and Gist Funeral Service
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 7, 2020