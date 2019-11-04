|
|
REIDVILLE- Carol "Maw maw" Imogene Taylor Hastings, 80, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born September 24, 1939 in Reidville, she was the daughter of the late William Charles Taylor and Annie Myrtle Smith Taylor and the wife of Willard Simmons. She was a retired from Greenville Hospital System for over 30 years of service.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan Hastings; two grandchildren, John Hastings and Ashley Black; eight great-grandchildren, Trevor Tumblin (Jessica Hawkins), Ashton Tumblin, Gracie Hastings, Conner Hastings, Christopher Casey, and Luke Ferguson. She is predeceased by a son, Joel Hastings.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 pm Tuesday. A private graveside service will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens Wednesday.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 4, 2019