SPARTANBURG, SC- Carol Jacob Dunn, 87, died peacefully on February 13, 2020. She was the widow of George Dunn, Jr., the love of her life and her beloved husband for 62 years.
Carol was born June 22, 1932 in Decatur, Georgia to Helen and Charles Jacob. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Agnes Scott College in 1954. Carol met her husband George at a dance in Atlanta, and she and George lived happily in several cities in South Carolina before settling in Spartanburg in 1972.
Carol was a dynamic and vibrant woman, and she was a top-performing realtor in Spartanburg for over 25 years. She was highly regarded for going above and beyond for her clients, hosting parties to introduce them to neighbors and helping each client feel a special sense of belonging to Spartanburg.
Carol's passion was her family, her friends, and her church. Carol was an empathetic listener with a kind and encouraging nature. She nurtured and promoted everything in life with an enthusiasm that all who knew her would instantly recognize. Known as "Memommy" to her 12 grandchildren, she and Papa created deep, personal relationships with each grandchild through adventurous trips and family reunions to Pawleys Island every year. She loved to entertain her dear friends in Spartanburg and Grandfather Mountain. As an active member of both First Presbyterian in Spartanburg and Wee Kirk in Linville, NC, her faith and her church family brought joy to her life.
Carol and George believed and succeeded in giving their three children both roots and wings. Carol is survived by: son, Charles William Dunn of Springfield MO, wife Laura, and grandchildren Charlie and wife Emily, Annie, Madeline and Isabelle Dunn; daughter, Carol Ann Dunn Anderson of Ovando MT, husband Steve and grandchildren Knox, Elizabeth, Catherine and George Anderson; and daughter Mary Helen Dunn Wade of Spartanburg SC, husband Gregg and grandchildren Marshall and wife Jing, Emily, Sarah and Ashley Wade. Carol is survived by her sisters, Irene and Ann, and predeceased by her sister Jane.
We would like to thank Eden Terrace Assisted Living for the love they have shown to Carol over the past two years.
There will be a private interment with family on Saturday, February 29th at 1:00 pm. Visitation will follow from 2:00 to 4:00 pm in the Social Hall at First Presbyterian Church.
Memorials in remembrance of Carol may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or to the Spartanburg Philharmonic, 200 East St. John Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020