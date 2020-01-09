|
WELLFORD, SC- Carol Nancy Jackson Wilson, 83, of Wellford, SC, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born November 25, 1936, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Martha Livingston Jackson and widow of James Lee Wilson Sr.
Mrs. Wilson loved her grandbabies and was a member of Una First Freewill Baptist Church. She also taught Sunday School to children for 10 years at Hope Freewill Baptist Church. She was a healthcare worker in various areas for many years.
Surviving are her children, Philip Miles Wilson of Brunswick, MD, Jimmy Lee Wilson (Linda) and Linda Carol Massey (Brad), all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Patrick, Allison, Summer, Michael, and Joshua; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 noon Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 125 Fort Prince Rd., Wellford, SC 29385, by The Rev. Kenneth Cash.
