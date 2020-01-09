Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Fort Prince Memorial Gardens
125 Fort Prince Rd
Wellford, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Wilson


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Wilson Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- Carol Nancy Jackson Wilson, 83, of Wellford, SC, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born November 25, 1936, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Martha Livingston Jackson and widow of James Lee Wilson Sr.
Mrs. Wilson loved her grandbabies and was a member of Una First Freewill Baptist Church. She also taught Sunday School to children for 10 years at Hope Freewill Baptist Church. She was a healthcare worker in various areas for many years.
Surviving are her children, Philip Miles Wilson of Brunswick, MD, Jimmy Lee Wilson (Linda) and Linda Carol Massey (Brad), all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Patrick, Allison, Summer, Michael, and Joshua; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 noon Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 125 Fort Prince Rd., Wellford, SC 29385, by The Rev. Kenneth Cash.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -