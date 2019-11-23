|
Mrs. Carole Petty Lawson, wife of Bennie Lawson of Lexington, SC (formerly Spartanburg,SC) passed away at her home Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Carole was the daughter of the late Wallace & John Merrill, Sr.
In addition to her husband, Bennie, she is survived by her children, Tammy Petty, Chris & Roger (Margaret) Petty; a brother, John (Tom) Merrill, Jr (Joan); also, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Also, In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a brother, Frankie Merrill, sister, Shirley Rush and granddaughter, Ellen Petty.
Carole is a member of Solid Rock Church., Spartanburg, SC. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, November 23, 2019, 2:00pm @ Solid Rock Church, 1326 Union St., Spartanburg, SC 29302 by Randy Lewis, Pastor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Solid Rock Church, Spartanburg.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 23, 2019