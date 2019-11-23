Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Solid Rock Church
1326 Union St.,
Spartanburg, SC
Carole (Petty) Lawson Obituary
Mrs. Carole Petty Lawson, wife of Bennie Lawson of Lexington, SC (formerly Spartanburg,SC) passed away at her home Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Carole was the daughter of the late Wallace & John Merrill, Sr.
In addition to her husband, Bennie, she is survived by her children, Tammy Petty, Chris & Roger (Margaret) Petty; a brother, John (Tom) Merrill, Jr (Joan); also, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Also, In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a brother, Frankie Merrill, sister, Shirley Rush and granddaughter, Ellen Petty.
Carole is a member of Solid Rock Church., Spartanburg, SC. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, November 23, 2019, 2:00pm @ Solid Rock Church, 1326 Union St., Spartanburg, SC 29302 by Randy Lewis, Pastor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Solid Rock Church, Spartanburg.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
