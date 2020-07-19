Carole Norman Willmot, 75, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, S.C. She was surrounded by her two children and took her last breath as they were telling her stories about her grandchildren.

She was born December 15, 1944 in High Point, NC to the late Ralph and Claryce Norman and was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Michael Willmot. Carole and her husband, Mike, were faithful members of Emma Gray Memorial United Methodist Church in Woodruff, SC. Both Carole and Mike were medical professionals, Mike as a doctor and Carole as a nurse and professor of Nursing at USC Upstate. Carole impacted the lives of her patients and students in a positive and meaningful way.

Carole was beloved by many friends and family. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She loved her grandchildren to the ends of the Earth. She had a vivacious spirit and joy for living that was contagious and she had an amazing ability to empathize, love unconditionally, and support all she met. She enjoyed playing bridge, singing, traveling, socializing and watching her UNC Tarheels play basketball.

Surviving are her son, Kevin Willmot and wife Catie of Greenville, SC and her daughter Elizabeth (Libby) Willmot Hagins and husband Brannon of Chapin, SC; grandchildren, Dylan and Addison Hagins and Thomas Willmot and Natalie Kelley.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Emma Gray Memorial United Methodist Church by Rev. Andy Watson. A committal service will be held immediately following the service at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery located directly behind Emma Gray Memorial United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.

Due to covid 19 masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing will be practiced.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Emma Gray Memorial United Methodist Church, 321 West Georgia Street, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff





