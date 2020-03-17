|
|
Caroline Virginia Pulliam, 17, beloved daughter of Norman Frederick (Jr.) and Donna Smoke Pulliam, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home.
Born November 12, 2002 in Spartanburg, Caroline was diagnosed with a mitochondrial disease that limited her life expectancy, but did not limit her ability to live fully and love well.
Despite the disease that bound her to a wheelchair and prevented her from speaking, Caroline developed joyful enthusiasms, contagious giggles, and a loving spirit. She also managed to be very bossy and sometimes a little mischievous.
Caroline knew what she liked and what she didn't like, and she was very happy to give her opinion. She liked long country drives, funky shoes, sitting on the porch with friends and family, and the book "I'm Gonna Like Me" by Jamie Lee Curtis. She did not like long medical appointments…but who does?
Her smile lit up a room. Her laughter and squeals of delight brought joy to family, friends, and complete strangers. She taught us what it means to be brave, resilient, and compassionate. She did all of this without uttering a word.
When Caroline was first diagnosed, it would have been hard for anyone to convince our family that good could be found in the midst of so much heartbreak. And yet, so much good has been found. These last 17 years have truly given our family the best seat in the house to see God in action. His love has been showered upon Caroline and our entire family through the hands and hearts of our friends and this community. We will never be able to adequately express our appreciation.
Though young in years and medically fragile throughout her life, this world is a better place because Caroline Virginia Pulliam was in it.
In addition to her parents, Caroline is survived by her brother, Andrew Banks "Andy Pulliam; her grandparents, Norman Frederick and Jo Carol Padgett Pulliam of Spartanburg, SC and Jack Antley "Jan" and Sharon Dishner Smoke of Greenwood, SC; aunts, Sharilyn Smoke Mercer (Richard) of Hunter Valley, Australia, Addy Smoke Cannon (Lenox, Jr.) of Pauline, SC, Tracey Pulliam Rogers (Mark) of Pawley's Island, SC; an uncle, Thomas Kirkland Pulliam (Dell) of Simpsonville, SC; and cousins, Graham Rogers and Kirkland Pulliam.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Brittany Nicole Morris who has lovingly cared for Caroline and provided extraordinary support to Donna, Norman, and Andy. The family would also like to thank Caroline's hospice nurse, Alaina Allison, of Interim Healthcare as well as Caroline's entire support team of doctors, nurses, therapists, and teachers.
A celebration of life for Caroline will be held at a later date.
Her burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Caroline Virginia Pulliam Mitochondrial Disease Fund at the Spartanburg County Foundation, 424 East Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to Special Needs Sunday School Class at First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 17, 2020