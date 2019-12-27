|
|
GREER- Carolyn Patton Antley, 74, widow of John Francis Antley, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Manning Place in Greer. A native of Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Nellie Guy Patton. She was a member of Tucapau Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and David Gilbert of Duncan, Denise and Tracy McAbee of Reidville, and Tanna and Eric Mullinax of Travelers Rest, son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Jenn Antley of Fort Mill, six grandchildren, Chris Tucker of Duncan, Whitney Hough (Nick) of Fort Mill, Madison McAbee of Startex, Nathaniel and Nicholas Antley of Fort Mill and JD Mullinax of Travelers Rest, and one great-granddaughter, Maggie Hough of Fort Mill.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Harold, David and Ed Patton and a sister, Juanita Rhinehart.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Tucapau Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Jeff Eubanks and Rev. Curtis Marshall. Burial will follow in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Nate Antley, Nick Antley, Nick Hough, Bobby Patton, Dan Patton, Dean Patton, Mike Patton and Johnny Scott.
Visitation will be held 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
Honorary escort will be the Golden Circle Sunday School Class of Tucapau Baptist Church.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Denise McAbee.
Memorials may be made to Tucapau Baptist Church, 4 Chestnut St., Startex, South Carolina 29377.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 27, 2019