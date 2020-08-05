1/1
Carolyn Bivens
SPARTANBURG SC- Graveside Service for Carolyn Bivens will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mt. Alexander Baptist Church Cemetery, Roebuck, SC.
Public viewing will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Alexander, Casey & Gist Funeral Service
The Family is at the home of her daughter and son in law Tiffany and Marvin McCree, 12 Beech St, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Due to COVID-19 Mask is requires.
Alexander, Casey & Gist Funeral Services

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Viewing
Alexander Casey & Gist Funeral Service
AUG
6
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mt. Alexander Baptist Church Cemetery
August 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lisa Rice
Friend
