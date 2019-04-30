|
|
June 18, 1929 to April 27, 2019
At the age of 89 years old, Carolyn Carter Metz passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Fred Alton and Rosa Louvain Carter, and the widow of Vernon Leland "Bud" Metz.
Carolyn graduated from Spartanburg High School, class of 1946, and remained in Spartanburg her entire life. She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church and always cherished the friends and family of her faith. Her interests were always creating beautiful food, sewing, and caring for her family. She was a part of many local businesses in Spartanburg, including Converse College, where her love of entertaining gained a foothold and led to the eventual launch of her catering and floral shop. Carolyn devoted much of her time to the caregiving of family and friends.
She is survived by her beloved daughters, Pamela Metz Franke (Mark), Patti Metz Case (Phillip), and Paula Metz Cash (Chris); her grandchildren, Molly Franke Martin (David), Sarah Anne Franke, Andrew Tyler Cash, Lindsay Cash Kosal (Andy); and her two great grandchildren, Sophie Martin and Maddox Kosal.
The family is grateful for the loving care she received at The Gardens at Eastside in Greenville, SC, and the expert guidance of the Agape Hospice nurses and CNAs who oversaw her medical care and comfort during her last years and became extended family to all of us.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 2nd, 2:00PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, officiated by Reverend Julie Schaaf.
