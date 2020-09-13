1/1
Carolyn (Steading) Easler
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
SPARTANBURG, SC- Carolyn Steading Easler, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at The Inverness at Spartanburg. Born January 25, 1933 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Leo Walker Steading and wife of the late Bobby Joe Easler.
A graduate of Spartanburg High School, Mrs. Easler was devoted to her family and was a member of Fernwood Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Steven Easler (Kay) of Boiling Springs, SC; daughter, Cindy Scarborough (Norman) of Clinton, SC; grandchildren, Kyle Easler (Brandi) and Kerry Philbeck (Corey) and great-grandchildren, Kate Philbeck, Jake Philbeck, Brooklyn Faith Easler, Graeson Easler, and Braedon Easler. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Jeff Easler.
Graveside services will 2:00 PM Monday, September 14, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Matt Johnson. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family would like to give special thanks to Kim Sill for her excellent care and to the Inverness staff for their compassion.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

