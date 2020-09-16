1/1
Carolyn G. Jarrett
SPARTANBURG, SC- Carolyn Gwinn Jarrett passed into eternity Sunday, September 13, 2020 after a short battle with Covid 19. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, J. Ray Jarrett and her parents J. Ladson Gwinn and Mary McGuffin Gwinn.
Carolyn was a graduate of Roebuck High School, class of 1953, and Spartanburg Junior College.
She is survived by her sister, Joann Gwinn Gowan (Harold),her children, Lynne Jarrett Oblachinski (Kirby), Johnny R. Jarrett Jr (Christy), Teena Jarrett, and her nephew, Dennis Gowan (Susan)
She was a loving Grandmother to her six grandchildren, Joshua Oblachinski, Jennifer Bagnal, Jessica Major, Julianna King, Catlyn Dearybury and Seth Oblachinski who predeceased her in 2011. She was also Great Grandma to Jordyn, Grayson, Ashlynne, Addison, Peyton, Nolan and Ashton.
Graveside services will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens for family and close friends on Saturday, September 19th at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial gifts be made to Encouraging Word, First Baptist Church Spartanburg, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family requests that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
