INMAN- Carolyn Howell Zimmerman, 97, passed away on May 4, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum, South Carolina.
Carolyn was born in Lyman, South Carolina, January 17, 1923, she was a daughter of the late James Walter and Minnie Lee Henson Howell. She was a devoted and loving wife to her husband of 59 years to the late Wendall Zimmerman. She was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. Carolyn was a great cook and gardener. She loved to shop but most of all she loved spending time with her immediate family.
Carolyn was survived by one daughter, Ann Zimmerman Greene and her husband, Jack of Lyman; one grandson, Bert Greene of Columbia; four nephews, Mayfield Brown and his wife, Ruthie of Lyman, Mathey Zimmerman and his wife Deanie of Lyman, Tim Ponder of Greer and Herb Zimmerman and his wife Margaret of Inman; two nieces, Sue Sellers of Inman and Geraldine Ruth Warren of Greenville and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mrs. Zimmerman was predeceased by two sisters, Margaret Howell Brown and Thelia Ponder and one brother, James Walter Howell, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 5, 2020