Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn H. Zimmerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn H. Zimmerman Obituary

INMAN- Carolyn Howell Zimmerman, 97, passed away on May 4, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum, South Carolina.
Carolyn was born in Lyman, South Carolina, January 17, 1923, she was a daughter of the late James Walter and Minnie Lee Henson Howell. She was a devoted and loving wife to her husband of 59 years to the late Wendall Zimmerman. She was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. Carolyn was a great cook and gardener. She loved to shop but most of all she loved spending time with her immediate family.
Carolyn was survived by one daughter, Ann Zimmerman Greene and her husband, Jack of Lyman; one grandson, Bert Greene of Columbia; four nephews, Mayfield Brown and his wife, Ruthie of Lyman, Mathey Zimmerman and his wife Deanie of Lyman, Tim Ponder of Greer and Herb Zimmerman and his wife Margaret of Inman; two nieces, Sue Sellers of Inman and Geraldine Ruth Warren of Greenville and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mrs. Zimmerman was predeceased by two sisters, Margaret Howell Brown and Thelia Ponder and one brother, James Walter Howell, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -