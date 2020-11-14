1/1
Carolyn Hilda (Hammett) Haynes
1938 - 2020
GAFFNEY, SC- Carolyn Hilda Hammett Haynes, 82, recently of Boiling Springs, SC died Friday, November 13, 2020 at RoseCrest Inman. Born February 23, 1938 in Grambling, SC, she was the daughter of the late Smiley Horace and Esther Lee Lawter Hammett and widow of Theron Edward Haynes.
A graduate of Chapman High School, Mrs. Haynes was a board member of the Suicide Prevention Hotline and a member of First Baptist Church Gaffney where she sang in the choir, was a member of Truth Seekers Sunday School Class and the kitchen committee. She went on multiple mission trips to Venezuela, Israel, Thailand, New York, and Virginia, and sang with the Limestone College Community Chorus traveling to England, Austria, Salt Lake City, UT, and many local communities.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Haynes Darwin (Ricky) of Inman, SC; brothers, Dupree Hammett of Campobello, SC, and Kenneth Hammett of Inman, SC; step granddaughter; step grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 PM Sunday, November 15, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Gaffney, with services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Tommy Huddleston. The service will be livestreamed on the church's website at fbcgaffney.org. Mask and social distancing are requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gaffney, 200 N. Limestone St., Gaffney, SC 29340, Alzheimer's Association, 901 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel

