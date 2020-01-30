Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
White Plains Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
White Plains Baptist Church
Carolyn J Dawkins Obituary
Carolyn J Dawkins, 72, passed away Friday, January 24th, in the University of Maryland Medical Center in LaPlata, MD. She was a daughter of the late Theo and Reather Jacobs of Norfolk, VA and wife of Lionel Dawkins.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 31st, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in White Plains Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
The family will be at 803 W. Fairview Ave., Gaffney, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
