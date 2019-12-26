|
|
WASHINGTON, NC- Carolyn Jean McMillan, 74, of Washington, NC. passed away at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born on May 1, 1945 in Greenville, SC. to the late Louis A. McMillian and Lucy Wood McMillian.
Carolyn is survived by her sister, Myra Bowen and her husband Melvin of Williamston, NC.
There will be a 10:00am graveside service held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park in Greer, SC.
Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 26, 2019