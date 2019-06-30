|
|
Carolyn June McKinney Parks, 89, went to be with her Lord on June 25, 2019. She passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Care and Wellness Center of Whitestone; a Masonic and Eastern Star Community in Greensboro, NC, after several years of declining health.
June was born December 12, 1929, at home in Greer, SC. She was the daughter of the late William Hoyt McKinney and the late Kathleen Glasson McKinney. She was an only child.
June, "Mama" as she was affectionately called, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Spartanburg. She graduated from Wellford-Lyman-Tucapau High School where she excelled in her studies and was inducted into the National Beta Club. June also enjoyed being a counselor at Camp Pinnacle and loved to lead the arts and crafts projects with the young campers. In 1950, June graduated from Limestone College in Gaffney, SC with a Bachelor of Science degree. During her time at Limestone, June joined several intramural sports teams – varsity volleyball, basketball, and field hockey. She also participated in horseback riding, often competing and winning first place ribbons. During her senior year at Limestone, June was President of Cooper Dorm, Vice President of the Athletic Association, member of the Alpha Delta Sorority, stage director of the Limestone Follies song and dance group and was honored with the superlative of "featured senior."
She taught Biology in Reidville, SC, Math and Science in Pendleton, SC, and Physical Education at Pine Street Elementary School in Spartanburg, where she retired in 1989 after 31 years. She was beginning to teach the second generation of students. She often talked about her wonderful days of teaching. June also played tennis for the city league. Being a teacher allowed June the ability to take her daughters to their various after school activities and she was constantly on the go. June was a member of a couples' bridge club for 25 years. In her later years, her favorite hobby was watching and recording classic old movies.
Surviving are her daughters, Debbie Parks Little, and her husband Mike, of Gibsonville, NC; and Katherine Parks Gorrell of Idaho; four grandchildren, Elliott McKinney Gorrell, Graham Reid Gorrell, Elise Grace Gorrell, and Avery William Gorrell; and a step-granddaughter, Pamela Ashleigh Little, and a step-grandson, Michael Andrew Little, both of Lyman, SC, and four great- grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful caregivers Mama had during her later years; Leigh Ann Audsley, Sharon Hocker, Marge Gilliland, all of Spartanburg, SC, and Anne Ramsay Compton of Hendersonville, NC. Additional thanks for care to June from the staff of the Care and Wellness Center of Whitestone; a Masonic and Eastern Star community where June resided for nearly five years.
A visitation was held from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel, 515 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, 1:00pm at J. F. Floyd's Mortuary, Greenlawn Chapel, East Main St. in Spartanburg with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd, Spartanburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 4600 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28209.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 30, 2019