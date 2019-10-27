Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Carolyn Lynch Hammett


1931 - 2019
Carolyn Lynch Hammett Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Carolyn L. Hammett, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 22, 1931, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Jefferson Davis Lynch and Ethel Gray Lynch and widow of William S. Hammett Sr. She was a member of United Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
Survivors include her children, Sylvia H. Moore of Spartanburg, SC and Vess Hammett (Jane) of Jonesville, SC; grandchildren, Jason Moore (Jessica) of Spartanburg, SC, Erin Baucom (John) of Boiling Springs, SC, Will Hammett (Alex) of Charleston, SC, and Katie Black (Travis) of Buffalo, SC; six great- grandchildren; and brother, Rev. John M. Lynch of Boiling Springs, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother Jeff Davis Lynch.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Monday, October 28, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Robert Emory. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
