SPARTANBURG, SC- Carolyn Copley Lynn, 82, peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Carolyn was the wife of the late John Walker Copley, Jr. and the late Maxcy Clinton Lynn. Born December 25, 1936, she was the daughter of the late F. Taft and Page Flinn Jones of Alberta, VA.
She is survived by her children, Walker Copley (Karen), Nowell Copley (Laurie), Anne Page Copley Rogers, all of Spartanburg, SC, and Joe Copley of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Jay Copley, Whit Copley (Meredith), Clara Parris (Stephen), Ginny Tate (Shelton), Laura Allen (Michael), John Andrew Copley, and Steven Rogers; fourteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Bernard Jones (Marble) of Richmond, VA; and her dearest friend, Shirley Seegars.
Carolyn was predeceased by her brother, Taft Jones (Rose).
The family wish to express their sincere thanks to Cop's devoted caregivers, Kitty Tracy, Interim Hospice, and others.
A celebration of Cop's life will be held Thursday, November 7th, 3:00PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Reverend Steve Wise.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Graveside services will be held before at 2:00PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by the Reverend Nowell Copley.
In remembrance of Cop, memorials may be made to All Saints Church, Spartanburg, 401 E. Kennedy Street, Suite B7, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to the .
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
