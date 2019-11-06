Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Lynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn (Copley) Lynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn (Copley) Lynn Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Carolyn Copley Lynn, 82, peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Carolyn was the wife of the late John Walker Copley, Jr. and the late Maxcy Clinton Lynn. Born December 25, 1936, she was the daughter of the late F. Taft and Page Flinn Jones of Alberta, VA.
She is survived by her children, Walker Copley (Karen), Nowell Copley (Laurie), Anne Page Copley Rogers, all of Spartanburg, SC, and Joe Copley of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Jay Copley, Whit Copley (Meredith), Clara Parris (Stephen), Ginny Tate (Shelton), Laura Allen (Michael), John Andrew Copley, and Steven Rogers; fourteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Bernard Jones (Marble) of Richmond, VA; and her dearest friend, Shirley Seegars.
Carolyn was predeceased by her brother, Taft Jones (Rose).
The family wish to express their sincere thanks to Cop's devoted caregivers, Kitty Tracy, Interim Hospice, and others.
A celebration of Cop's life will be held Thursday, November 7th, 3:00PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Reverend Steve Wise.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Graveside services will be held before at 2:00PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by the Reverend Nowell Copley.
In remembrance of Cop, memorials may be made to All Saints Church, Spartanburg, 401 E. Kennedy Street, Suite B7, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to the .
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -