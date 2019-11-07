|
CHESNEE, SC- Carolyn McBee Eubanks, 82, of Chesnee, SC passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of Boyd Eubanks.
Mrs. Eubanks was a daughter of the late James Edward and Emma Weathers McBee. She was a retired employee of Spartanburg Steel and a member of the North Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Survivors include son, Joe Charles "Buddy" Wheeler, Jr. of Boiling Springs; daughters: Jeri Lyn Inglett of Chesnee and Sandy Kaye Zimmerman of Boiling Springs; grandchildren: Kathi Dalton, Katie Revis, Benjamin Wheeler, Emily Wheeler, Michael Nelms, Heather Nelms, Jessica Davis, Jennifer Inglett, David Inglett, Jr. and Jaimee Inglett; nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers: Hoyt McBee, Fred McBee, Jamie McBee and Cevil McBee; sister: Iris McBee Johnson.
Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Kingdom Hall, Parris Bridge Road, Boiling Springs, SC.
