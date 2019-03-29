|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Carolyn Martin Harris, 88, of Spartanburg, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Toccoa, GA, she was the daughter of the late Warren G. Martin and Virginia Garland Martin. The family moved to Spartanburg when Carolyn was in elementary school.
Carolyn attended Queens College and graduated from Limestone College in 1952. At Limestone she was a member of the Alpha Delta sorority. She then taught school in Edgefield County. In 1953, she married Richard Ballenger Harris of Spartanburg. The couple settled in their home town.
She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, a long-time member of the Ladies' Chapel Class and president of the Women of the Church. Carolyn enjoyed volunteering with the Mary Black Hospital. She was a member of the Kate Barry Chapter, DAR; the Col. Jacob Blackwell Chapter, Colonial Dames XVII Century, and the UDC.
Carolyn often played tennis, participated in tai chi and line dancing classes, and played bridge.
Surviving are daughters, Virginia (Ginger) Harris Shuler and husband Jon Emmett (Beau) of Spartanburg, Leigh Anne Harris Blasius and husband Michael of Greensboro, NC, and son, Richard Ballenger Harris, Jr. and his wife Anna of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Jon Emmett Shuler, Jr. of Charlotte, NC and Kline Martin Shuler of Spartanburg, Grace McLaughry Buchanan of Greensboro, Richard Ballenger Harris, III of Greenville, Lawson Elizabeth Harris of Charleston, and Paige Garland Harris of Greenville; and brother, Gerald Kenneth Martin and his wife Anne of Spartanburg. Carolyn was predeceased by brother, Warren G. Martin, Jr.
A service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., conducted by The Rev. Ansley Page and The Rev. L. Craig Foster. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Ginger and Beau Shuler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019