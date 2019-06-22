|
A Life to be Remembered
Servant of God well done
Rest from thy loved employ;
The battle fought, the victory won
Enter thy Master's joy.
BALITMORE, MD- On Thursday, 2 September 1937, Carolyn Mable Littlejohn was born in Spartanburg, SC.
For 81 years 9 months and 15 days, Carolyn shared her time with us.
On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Mrs. Carolyn Mable Rice transitioned to a new life within the gateway of heaven.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Wesley Littlejohn and Maggie Lee Littlejohn. Mrs. Rice was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee Rice, Sr.
Survivors include three children, Maria (Rice) Cromwell of Baltimore, MD, Harold Lee Rice, Jr. of Landstuhl, Germany and Rudy Rice of Baltimore, MD; one daughter-in law, Esma Rice of Landstuhl, Germany; two grandchildren, Harold Lee Rice, III and Hazal Sue Rice also of Germany; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at 116 Raintree Drive, Spartanburg, SC.
The funeral will be held at First African Methodist Church (AKA: 1st Worship) 504 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC, at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 June, 2019.
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home has the responsibility of arrangements.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 22, 2019