CHESNEE, SC- Carolyn Reid McKinney, 80, of Chesnee, SC, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus. Born July 17, 1939, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Allen Boyd Reid and Clevie Vehaun Reid and widow of Herman "Gene" McKinney.
Mrs. McKinney enjoyed being with her family. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Chesnee, SC, former president of the VFW Women's Auxiliary, and retired from Hubbell Lighting.
Surviving are her children, Myra Willis and Butch Walker, both of Chesnee, SC, and Merrie Soltis of Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one niece; and four nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Luann Steadman; brother, James Reid; and sister, Ruby Floyd.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Friday, August 23, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. Mike Wood. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 609 South Alabama Avenue, Chesnee, SC 29323.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019