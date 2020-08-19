1/1
Carolyn (Lanford) Paris
GREER- Carolyn Lanford Paris, 75, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Benjamin Fitzhugh and Ruth Powers Lanford, a retired hairdresser and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Larry Paris of the home; a son, Shane L. Paris (Kathy) of Greer; a daughter, Paige Hall (David) of Raleigh, North Carolina; a sister, Ellen McCravy of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Jill Hunt (Casey), Justin Paris and fiancé, Amber Campbell, Jack Hall and Caroline Hall; and a great-granddaughter, Madison Hunt.
She was predeceased by a brother, Bill Lanford and two sisters, Elizabeth Ballew and Martha Jean Lanford.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park, conducted by Dr. Eddie Leopard.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Ashlan Village and Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
August 19, 2020
I always thought Mrs. Paris was one of the most beautiful and coolest moms. She played baseball with Shane, caught frogs with me and Paige, mowed the lawn on their huge mower, and always looked amazing. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melanie B. Kristinik
Friend
