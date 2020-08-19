GREER- Carolyn Lanford Paris, 75, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Benjamin Fitzhugh and Ruth Powers Lanford, a retired hairdresser and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Larry Paris of the home; a son, Shane L. Paris (Kathy) of Greer; a daughter, Paige Hall (David) of Raleigh, North Carolina; a sister, Ellen McCravy of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Jill Hunt (Casey), Justin Paris and fiancé, Amber Campbell, Jack Hall and Caroline Hall; and a great-granddaughter, Madison Hunt.
She was predeceased by a brother, Bill Lanford and two sisters, Elizabeth Ballew and Martha Jean Lanford.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park, conducted by Dr. Eddie Leopard.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Ashlan Village and Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their kind and loving care.
