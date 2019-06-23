|
|
INMAN, SC- Carolyn Greene Smart, age 82 was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, June 21, 2019. A native of Forest City, NC and lived in Landrum, SC many years where she raised her family.
She was a daughter of the late Wisemen and Lucy Pinson Greene and a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Campobello. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn Pressley and Gerry Street.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Bob Smart Sr., her sons, Bob Smart Jr. and wife Susan of Chesnee, SC, Steve Smart and wife Vicki of Taylors, SC. There are five grandchildren, Vanessa Garcia, Rebecca Wood and husband Dusty, Stephanie Stephens and husband Kevin, Bob Smart, III and wife Leanne, Alexander Smart and wife Nicole; ten great grandchildren, Liam Garcia, Colin Garcia, Olivia Stephens, Norah Jane Stephens, James Wood, Rory Garcia, Logan Smart, Bob Smart, IV, Charlotte Wood, and Calvin Stephens. Her brother, Bo Greene and wife Sheila.
The funeral service will be held at 2 o' clock Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the Padgett and King Chapel. Interment will follow in the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 prior to the service at the mortuary.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the special people at Interim Home Care, Interim Hospice and RoseCrest Lutheran Retirement Community for their care and support.
The Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory is in charge of arrangements and an online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 23, 2019