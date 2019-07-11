Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:30 PM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
Carolyn T. Kimbrell


1942 - 2019
Carolyn T. Kimbrell Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Carolyn Kimbrell, 76, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, peacefully at the home of her daughter.
Carolyn retired as a Sergeant from Phillip Fibers/American Security of Greenville, SC.
Graveside services will be held today, Thursday, July 11th, 3:30PM in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Sherry Cash.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 11, 2019
