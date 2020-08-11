SPARTANBURG, SC- Carolyn West Eubanks passed away peacefully at her residence in Summit Hills on Sunday, August 9, 2020, one day shy of her 80th birthday. She was born August 10, 1940 in Chester, SC to the late Lester and Ada West.
Carolyn graduated in 1958 from Chester High School. She then went to Washington to work for Senator Olin D. Johnson, and eventually became the Secretary to the Doorkeeper of the U.S. House of Representatives, Fishbait Miller. She married Raymond C. Eubanks Jr. in 1965 and had two children whom they raised in Spartanburg. Carolyn was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church, and served as President of Women of the Church, Sunday School teacher, Choir Member, Circle member, Deacon and Elder.
In her career in Spartanburg, Carolyn was best known for her role as Assistant to the President of Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for many years. Hired by President Charles Boone, she kept him and the next four hospital presidents organized in her tenure there, and could often be found zipping up and down those hospital stairs to visit various patients and attend meetings. Carolyn retired in 2004. Her favorite times were spent with her family on beach trips and holidays, and traveling with her husband.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Raymond Eubanks, Jr., her son, Raymond C. Eubanks, III (Trey) of Mauldin, SC (Denise), her daughter, Kellie Eubanks Pifer (Kevin), and five beautiful grandchildren: Kendrick Pifer, Carolyn Pifer, Jack Pifer, Shannon Eubanks, and Megan Eubanks. She is also survived by her sister Marcelle Bayne of Fort Mill.
The family is at 129 White's Mill Way. Visitation will be held at 9:30 – 10:30AM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the sanctuary at Second Presbyterian Church and will be followed by a Celebration of Carolyn's life at 11:00 AM.
We ask that friends and family wear masks and keep social distance as per COVID19 precautions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 438 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Spartanburg Regional Foundation, 101 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel