Carolyne Warren Coates ended her journey on earth Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Dockside Health and Rehabilitation in Virginia. Carolyne was the beloved wife of Bryan Coates and would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary August 2020. She was mother to Joe Coates of Charlotte, NC and Elaine Coates Johnson; mother-in-law to Elaine's husband, Jim Johnson of Kilmarnock, Virginia; grandmother to Jennifer Johnson Yesbeck and her husband, Jake of Richmond, VA. and Kellie Johnson of Arlington, Va.
She was lovingly devoted to her extended family; brother, Larry Warren and wife, Jerri; niece, Melissa Warren Wilkins and husband, Jon and son, Charles; nephew, Lawrence, all from Spartanburg, SC. Carolyne will be united with her wonderful parents, Lawrence N. Warren and Myona Eaker Warren. Carolyne loved being at the beach with family, taking long walks and looking for shells, planning gatherings and entertaining friends and family.
Carolyne lived a life of faith and service to others. She was an active member of Providence Baptist Church, Carmel Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC, Second Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg, SC and Kilmarnock Baptist Church in Kilmarnock, VA. She served as Administrative Assistant for 30 years at Carmel Presbyterian Church and for several years as attendance secretary at East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC. In her lifetime of service to others, she was a hospital volunteer, mentor, counselor, wedding director, Sunday School teacher, young adult group leader and cherished friend.
Arrangements are in the planning stages. Donations can be made to Kilmarnock Baptist Church, P. O. Box 99, Kilmarnock, VA 22482, Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, VA 22560 or Caringbridge in memory of Carolyne.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 23, 2020