1/1
Carrie Hood Wall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Carrie Hood Wall, 88, formerly of 224 Boundary Drive, passed away peacefully and went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Lake Emory Post Acute Care in Inman.
Born in Spartanburg, she was first married to the late Andrew "Andy" Hood and the widow of the late Eli Foster Wall, and daughter of the late Joe W. Vaughn and Hassie Millwood Vaughn. She retired from Drayton Cotton Mill and was a dedicated and faithful member of Fairview Free Will Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, James Lee Hood (Jennifer) of Chesnee; a daughter, Evelyn Neighbors-Pace (Allen) of Chesnee; two stepsons, Larry Wall (Misty) of Cayce, SC and Rex Wall (Jaqueline) of Irmo; a sister, Hazel Blackwell of Inman; a sister-in-law, Frances Horton (Jerry) of Chesnee; eight grandchildren, Angie Wilson (Michael), Christina Graves (Cory), Todd Marshall, Jamie Marshall (Ricki), Mickey Wall (Ashlyn), Bryant Wall (Kristina), Brandi Wall and D. J. Jackson; five great-grandchildren; her best friend, Pat Perry of Spartanburg. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Myrtle Boiter and Betty Wyatt and a stepson, Mark Wall.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:45 PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Fairview Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM at the Church with Reverend Tim Hackett officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens. The family requests that masks be worn due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fairview Free Will Baptist Church, "Young at Heart", 2058 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved